KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian troops launched waves of Shahed drones against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and wounding 12, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Thursday.
Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of the 20 drones Russia launched over Ukraine during the night, the General Staff said.
Three rescuers in Kharkiv were killed when Russia struck a multistory building damaged in an earlier strike, local authorities said. Six people were wounded at that location. Another 14-story building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman.
Kharkiv has been a frequent target for Russian troops in recent weeks. The eastern city is close to the border with Russia and has been hit with both ballistic missiles and drones.
A massive missile attack that aimed to significantly damage Ukraine´s energy infrastructure plunged most of Kharkiv into darkness, and the situation there is still being stabilized.
“Each manifestation of Russian terror once again proves that the country-terrorist deserves only one thing – a tribunal,” Ukraine´ human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, published on Telegram in response to the attack.
