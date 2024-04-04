The Conservative-in-name-only government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is only offering the public “globalism on steroids” rather than traditional small-c conservative policies, a former advisor and speechwriter of Margaret Thatcher has claimed.

In an interview with the European Conservative magazine, Robin Harris lamented how far the Tories have drifted to the left since the administration of his former boss, late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Harris argued that the so-called Conservative Party began to embrace “social liberalism” under former Prime Minister and current Foreign Minister David Cameron, whom he argued is an “upper-class liberal of no real convictions” who used his “good private education, charm, and connections” to rise the ranks and take over the party in 2005, ascending to Downing Street in 2010.

The former Thatcher speechwriter said that Cameron flaunted his transformation of the Conservative Party, demonstrating its break with small-c conservatism by legalising same-sex marriage and then more fundamentally by changing the process by which parliamentary candidates are selected with pressure from central leadership to impose “a strong emphasis on women and ethnic minorities, and with much genuflection to woke values.”

This, Harris argued, “prevented committed and convinced conservatives from being chosen as candidates and becoming MPs. It promoted instead people without a shred of conservatism in their make-up. Those changes made the Conservative Parliamentary Party what it is today… which is not a compliment.”

Harris said that the shift to the left has continued to accelerate during the premiership of Rishi Sunak, asserting that the former Goldman Sachs banker, who reportedly has a larger fortune than King Charles due to marrying into the tech elite of India, is “Britain’s most obvious political representative of deracinated technocratic globalism.”

“He may mean well, but are his priorities those of most ordinary people? His conference speech confirmed that his priorities are not. Conservative voters—like right-wing voters elsewhere—increasingly resent globalism, but globalism on steroids is all that the Conservative Party now has to offer,” the former Thatcher advisor said.

Rather than offering up policies traditionally associated with the Tories, such as cutting taxes from their seven-decade high, Sunak has instead focussed on traditionally liberal agenda items, such as going after the smoking of tobacco and pushing forward an initiative to mandate the study of mathematics until the age of 18, which Harris noted will likely do little to improve the lot of the working and lower middle class.

On perhaps the most pressing issue facing the average Briton, the impacts of mass migration, Sunak is also deeply out of step with conservative voters, Harris said, with his globalist cohort in Downing Street allowing unfettered waves of foreigners into the country because it “suits their economic model of trashy capitalism” while having “no wish to maintain whatever survives of British national identity”.

The departure from conservative policies has seen support for the party dramatically decline, with many jumping ship to the Nigel Farage-founded Reform UK party and its more recognisably Thatcherite agenda.

A recent seat-by-seat analysis found that Sunak’s Tories are on pace for the worst election defeat in the history of the party, with projections finding that the Conservatives may be relegated to less than 100 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

Sunak’s very presence in Downing Street also suggests that something has “gone seriously, perhaps terminally, wrong with the Conservative Party” the Thatcher advisor diagnosed, given that he was installed in Number 10 without an election and directly against the wishes of the Conservative Party membership, who backed Liz Truss over Sunak in the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson in 2022.

“The Party managers think that the state of affairs is acceptable because they have a low view of Party members, and they think that a ‘technomanager’ (as the communists used to call this class) is all that the country wants,” he said.

Mr Harris went on to postulate that Sunak has avoided the typical media scrutiny of other prime ministers — including his marital ties to Infosys, one of the largest tech companies in India with links to Communist China — in light of him being the country’s first Indian leader, and therefore critiques could be construed as racism.

Furthermore, Harris noted that there has been little public examination of Sunak becoming the nation’s first Hindu leader, saying: “Apparently, an elephant-headed, four-armed Ganesh idol perches on his desk. The full nonsense of the British state was on show when Sunak read an extract from the New Testament at the coronation of King Charles III—a ceremony replete with the deepest Christian symbolism. Whether the episode was blasphemous is debatable, but it was certainly revealing of what Britain, for all the brass bands and busbies, has become.”

