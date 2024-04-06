Jewish Synagogue Fire Bombed in German City of Oldenburg

OLDENBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 5: A police car and people after an incendiary device was throw
David Hecker/Getty Images
BERLIN (AP) – An incendiary device was thrown at a door of a synagogue in northwestern Germany on Friday but caused only minor damage, police said. No one was injured.

The incident in the city of Oldenburg happened early Friday afternoon. The fire was discovered quickly and didn’t spread, and the fire service didn’t need to extinguish it. No event was taking place in the building at the time.

Police said they were searching for the perpetrator but had no information on a motive.

OLDENBURG, GERMANY – APRIL 5: The entry door after an incendiary device was thrown at the door of the Oldenburg Synagogue on April 5, 2024 in Oldenburg, Germany. There was minor damage and no one was injured, according to police, who said they were searching for the perpetrator.(Photo by David Hecker/Getty Images)

Police chief Andreas Sagehorn condemned the “cowardly act” and said in a statement that “we will take this attack as grounds to raise the security measures at the Oldenburg synagogue immediately” while the investigation is ongoing.

Germany saw a large increase in anti-Jewish incidents following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, and Israel’s subsequent attacks in Gaza.

