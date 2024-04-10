U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he looks around the world and sees so much suffering for the followers of Islam it causes him pain.

The veteran Portuguese Socialist issued his lament for Muslims in a post on X to mark the end of Eid al-Fitr, which concludes the fasting month of Ramadan.

He said, “Every year, I express my best wishes for #EidAlFitr to the Muslim community around the world.

“My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places – because of conflict and hunger – so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly.”

Separately on Wednesday, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement it acknowledged the holiday with “hearts filled with sadness” over Israel’s response to the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.

As Breitbart News reported, UNRWA and members were directly implicated in Palestinian terrorism against Israel.

Specifically, it was revealed a dozen UNRWA staff had participated in the October 7 terror attacks, apparently joining the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, and abducting and holding Israeli hostages.