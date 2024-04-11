Man Charged in ‘Broad Daylight’ Case of Slaying of Pram-Pushing Mother

A man who had been sought in a nationwide manhunt over the knife killing of a mother out pushing her child in a baby-carriage on a shopping street has been charged with murder, police say.

25-year-old Habibur Masum was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article by West Yorkshire Police on Wednesday. Four other men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29 have been released on bail. Police had previously said they had arrested a 23-year-old man “on suspicion of assisting an offender”.

A manhunt had been launched on Sunday for a man called Masum, described as a “Asian man, of slim build” after Kulsuma Akter, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death “in broad daylight in a busy area of Bradford”. The attack was said to have taken place on a shopping street and was witnessed by several people.

The victim was pushing a pram with her baby inside at the time of her killing, but the baby was said by police to be unharmed.

In a report noting Masum had briefly appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, the BBC stated Masum is victim Kulsuma Akter’s husband and that a family member had told the broadcaster the couple had migrated to Britain from Bangladesh two years ago.