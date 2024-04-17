David Cameron Arrives in Israel to (Again) Urge Restraint Against Iran

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrived in Israel on Wednesday for talks where he is expected to repeat his warning against any response to the recent missile attack by Iran.

Lord Cameron will meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has vowed to retaliate to Iran’s weekend attack.

As Breitbart News reported, the state-on-state strike by more than 300 missiles and drones from Iran caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down by its Iron Dome defence system and with help from the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan.

The BBC reports the UK’s most senior diplomatic envoy will push Israel to reign in the scope and scale of its response over fears it could lead to a wider war across the Middle East, repeating a previous message to the Jewish state not to resort to force.