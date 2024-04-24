A shocking and unusual spectacle in central London on Wednesday morning as a group of spooked army horses charged through the capital, at least one of which was covered in blood.

At least five people have been injured after a group of five army horses bolted in central London on Wednesday, with the spooked mounts making it a tremendous distance through city traffic before being taken back in hand. Army horses are stabled at the Hyde Park Barracks in London and spooked horses were seen charging as far away as Victoria (1 mile away), Aldwych (2.5 miles), Tower Bridge (5 miles), and Limehouse (7 miles), reports London broadcaster LBC.

Update 11:30 — Four hospitalised

Four people were taken to hospital this morning after a group of five horses ran riderless through London. How many of these are thrown Army riders and how many were members of the public remains unclear.

The original story continues below

Photographers caught the moment bloodied horses, which are reported to have collided with vehicles and members of the public in their panic, coursing through the streets. Ambulances responded to injured individuals in three locations, it is stated, and at least one of those cases may have been to respond to thrown Army riders. Footage of the incident posted online shows a horse making its way towards apparently oblivious cyclists.

Per reports, one horse charged into the front of a stationary bus, smashing the windscreen, and elsewhere a horse struck a van. The Army said in a statement: “A number of military working horses become loose during routine exercise this morning. All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp. A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention.”

Some horses were recovered by police, while in other cases members of the public were able to approach and calm the injured animals, possibly preventing further incidents. One witness told newspaper The Daily Telegraph: “I saw a soldier falling down into the street after the horse ran into a car. One of my colleagues called the police. The man hit the floor hard, he was screaming in pain. You could see blood all over the parked car.

“The horses come down this route every day, but today the horse looked stressed or panicked. I saw the horse run away after it hit a bus. People were screaming and running all over.”

Despite the passage of time horses remain a reasonably familiar sight in central London. The Metropolitan Police used mounted patrols, and the British Army keeps a large number of horses in central London for ceremonial duties. One of London’s famous Royal Parks — Hyde Park — also has two gravelled paths for horse riding in the centre of the city.