Princess Catherine, the future Queen of the United Kingdom says her chemotherapy is ongoing but she will make a public appearance at the King’s birthday parade this weekend, her first since Christmas.

The Princess of Wales will make a staged return to public duties over the Summer, she said, in her first public statement since March. Princess Catherine, who is married to William, the Prince of Wales, who under British Royal convention will be the next King, was last seen officially in public on Christmas day 2023.

Normally one of the more active Royals, her prolonged absence from the public eye triggered some speculation until mid-January when it was announced she had undergone abdominal surgery for an unspecified, but non-cancerous health issue and was in recovery. The surgery was then said to have been serious enough that she would not return to the spotlight until Easter.

Speculation ran rife again, until late March when Princess Catherine announced that tests during her original surgery revealed she did indeed have cancer, would be undergoing treatment, and consequently would not return to Royal duties.

Now the Princess has made the first substantive update on her condition in months, writing on Friday evening in a statement published Kensington Palace: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Her treatment is “ongoing and will be for a few more months”, but nevertheless the Princess said she hoped to “join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Catherine said she had “good days and bad days” but was looking forward to attending a parade being given for King Charles III birthday this weekend, known as Trooping the Colour. A major event in the Royal calendar, the annual military pageant sees Britain’s elite fighting troops swap combat uniforms for full dress to parade in London.