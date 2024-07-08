Globalist Left Elites Applaud French Election Result as Chaos Lies Ahead

The only certainty delivered by the French national elections is the sheer surprise and gloating delight of the globalist left elites at the chaos that lies ahead.

With the left coalition failing to win an absolute majority in a National Assembly now split into three blocs, France faces legislative disfunction as the country awaits a new government just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has met likely French prime minister Jean-Luc Mélenchon personally, posted on X that French politicians had united against “extremism” by hastily forming a left-wing alliance.

He said this underscored the unity of “progressive forces,” something he claimed South Americans could “take inspiration from.”

The BBC reports former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders applauded the French hard-left and communists on X for “taking on right-wing extremism and winning”.

“Here’s a simple fact: If politicians stand with working families, working families will stand with you. As it turns out, lowering the retirement age and raising the minimum wage are very popular,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, the French election results confirmed the “alliance of dishonour” between President Emmanuel Macron and the far left effectively blocked the populist National Rally from gaining a majority despite the Le Pen party claiming the most votes.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s leftist prime minister, hailed France’s “rejection of the far right” and welcomed the rise of “a social left that tackles the people’s problems with serious and brave policies.”

He said France and the UK, which elected a new leftist Labour government Thursday, had said “YES to progress and social progress and NO to going back on rights and freedoms”.

“You don’t make deals or govern with the far right,” he said.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk took social media to react as the early count unfolded.

“In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,” Tusk wrote on X.

Tusk has previously advocated for increased military aid for Ukraine.