Tech billionaire Elon Musk branded former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf as “super racist” over the far-left politician’s previous complaints about too many white people being in positions of authority in Scotland.

Continuing his row with the political establishment in the United Kingdom, X boss Elon Musk turned his fire on Humza Yousaf, who led the locally-devolved government in Scotland for a little over a year before being unceremoniously forced out of office in May.

Responding to Yousaf’s infamous Black Lives Matter-inspired 2020 speech in the Scottish Parliament, in which he listed off the major positions of power held by white people in Scotland, Musk branded the leftist politician as “super, super racist.”

“Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people. This is obvious, because he has never complained about the race of any other country’s leadership,” Musk continued.

“There are over 200 countries in the world, most of whom have single-race leadership. Why is he only attacking Scotland?”

According to the 2022 Census, white people made up around 93 per cent of the total 5.4 million population. Comparatively, people from Pakistan or of Pakistani heritage, as Yousaf is, accounted for around 73,000 people in the country, or 1.3 per cent of the total population.

My comments from yday's debate directed to my fellow Govt colleagues Is easy to point out Opposition failures, we have to accept that we've not made enough progress for our minority communities I take this as a personal failure & recommit myself to a fairer Scotland for all pic.twitter.com/yskVDS9TGu — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 11, 2020

At the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Thursday, Yousaf described Musk as “one of the most dangerous men on the planet” and accused the social media chief of “amplification” of disinformation on his platform.

His comments came as the uni-party establishment in the UK continues to clamour for a censorship crackdown on X for supposedly stoking the flames of the anti-mass migration riots that swept the country following the killing of three young girls at a children’s dance party in Southport, allegedly at the hands of a second-generation migrant from Rwanda.

The riots have been branded as “far-right” and “racist,” including by Yousaf, the architect of the draconian new hate speech laws imposed upon Scotland earlier this year.

Embarrassingly for Yousaf, his 2020 speech decrying the number of white people in power in Scotland reportedly received more complaints under the new hate speech legislation than those filed against Harry Potter author and Scottish resident J.K. Rowling over her critiques of transgender ideology.

Despite no riots breaking out in Scotland, Yousaf said earlier this week that he was considering leaving the country amid the anti-mass migration riots, saying that he was worried there was no place in the UK for him and his family due to the supposed rise in “Islamophobia.”

