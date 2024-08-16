Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has surged past the Tories into second place nationally, a new poll has suggested.

Despite attempts from the British political and media establishment to blame Nigel Farage for the recent anti-mass migration riots in the UK, his Reform party has climbed by over six points in national Westminster voting intention compared to last month, according to a survey from Omnisis.

The poll, conducted between August 7th and 8th, showed that Reform’s support rose from 14.7 per cent to 21 per cent, which surpassed the Conservative Party at 20 per cent as the Tories fell by over four points, down from 24.4 per cent, GB News reported.

Meanwhile, the governing left-wing Labour Party saw its support drop by six points to 33 per cent amid widespread criticism of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the riots that broke out in the wake of a mass stabbing at a children’s dance party in Southport last month.

Reform UK’s chief whip and MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson said that the poll showed there is “buyer’s remorse” over voting in Sir Keir Starmer’s party into office at the general election last month.

He added that Reform is “eating into the Labour vote now. The People’s Army is making advances every week. Common sense policies attract common sense voters.”

Reform chairman Zia Yusuf added: “Reform’s momentum continues. We are just getting started.”

However, given the advantages for establishment parties within the United Kingdom’s first-past-the-post voting system, Labour is currently on pace to pick up an estimated 18 more seats, an analysis of the polling by Stats for Lefties found.

The Novaro Media-tied organisation said that the polls suggested that if the election were held today, the Conservatives would lose 50 more seats in the House of Commons, down to just 71. Meanwhile, despite falling by one per cent in voting intention, the Liberal Democrats would pick up an additional four seats in the parliament.

Even though the survey put Reform ahead of both the Tories and the Lib Dems as the second most popular party, the Stats for Lefties analysis predicted that based upon current support, the Farage party would only secure 29 seats in the Commons, 24 more than they won in last month’s general election.

Nevertheless, the poll undercuts attempts by the legacy media and Westminster establishment’s attempts to blame Mr Farage for the recent unrest in the country, despite the Brexit leader’s numerous condemnations of the violence.

Farage: Left Coming After Me Because They’re ‘Terrified’ of Losing Working Class as Riots Ragehttps://t.co/7wzWDM89O4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 7, 2024