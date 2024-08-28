The man who attacked Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during his election campaign in June has been spared jail time, sparking accusations of “two-tier justice” in Britain.

Josh Greally, 28, pled guilty to a public order offence, common assault, and causing criminal damage this week at the Barnsley Magistrates’ Court over reportedly throwing wet cement at Nigel Farage as the Brexit leader campaigned from his battle bus in Barnsley.

While he was sentenced to six weeks in prison, the court suspended his sentence for 12 months, meaning that he will likely not face any prison time for the attack.

Instead, Greally has been ordered to 120 of community service, 20 days of “rehabilitation”, and pay £85 in court costs and a surcharge of £154, GB News reports. He was also ordered to pay for the cleaning of Mr Farage’s suit.

Responding to the decision, Mr Farage’s deputy, Reform UK MP Richard Tice remarked: “Two-tier policing, two-tier justice. Shameful: should have been jailed for years.”

Farage Offered Government Security, Man Charged After Campaign Trail Attackhttps://t.co/gB3RGKHB0p — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 12, 2024

Brexit campaigner and Farage’s fellow GB News presenter Darren Grimes added: “The greasy rat that launched cement at Nigel Farage on the Reform Party bus has received a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay for Farage’s suit-cleaning bill. He avoids jail, but there are people in prison that have committed Allah-blaspheme or posted on Facebook. So wrong.”

During the election campaign, Mr Farage was also attacked with a milkshake in Clacton where he later won a seat in Parliament.

Mr Farage the Brexit leader said of the attacks in June: “Our Democratic process is directly under threat… It’s an attempt to crush democracy, it is worrying and it is frightening”.

However, despite the threats to his personal safety, the Reform UK chief has continued to campaign in public, saying: “I will not surrender to the mob, I will not stop campaigning, this democratic process must continue.”