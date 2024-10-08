Russian Invasion Casualties Reach New High, Says London

Russia may have just experienced its deadliest month of its invasion yet, a combination of human-wave tactics and Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russian home territory combining to see casualty figures continue to soar.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence says daily military casualties — killed and injured — reached a new high in September, averaging 1,271 a day through the month. The intelligence digest shows this new level of daily losses are not just the highest level of the conflict yet, but are now head-and-shoulders above those inflicted on Russia even in the bloody first 12 months of the war Moscow started.

Even at its peaks, daily average casualties for Russia in 2022 were less than half what they are now.

The Ministry of Defence in its analysis states the surge in casualty rate this year is “almost certainly” down to Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia in Kharkov and Kursk, and Russia’s human-wave tactics. London describes these huge pushes as: “mass to overwhelm defensive positions and achieve tactical gains”. There is no end in sight, the analysis suggests, saying the onset of winter hasn’t seen a decrease in intensity in the past two years, and nothing is likely to change now.

In all Russia is “likely” to have suffered over 648,000 casualties, the digest said, citing Ukrainian government figures. Ukraine state media itself claims the nation inflicted 38,130 casualties on Russian armed forces in September, and also destroyed 6,283 vehicles of various types. This includes, they said, 291 Russian tanks and 787 armoured vehicles.

While Western sources like the British government, or the interminable leaks and briefings handed to a small handful of beltway-interest newspapers by the U.S. intelligence community, tend to focus on Russian casualties, understanding those in context is difficult as Ukrainian figures are much harder to come by. As reported in May of this issue: