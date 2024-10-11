Scion to the Le Pen family political dynasty Marion Maréchal launched a new political party this week entitled “Identity-Liberties” as she vows to confront the spread of wokism, mass migration, and the Islamisation of her homeland of France and at the EU level.

Fresh off a victory in the recent European Elections earning herself a seat in the EU Parliament, Maréchal announced the formation of a new political party with the express purpose of helping nationalists take power in France, notably including her aunt, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

“I am 34 years old and have two little girls, I live in a ruined country, fractured and infected by insecurity: my obsession is that the national camp wins. This is the only objective of the movement Identity-Liberties that I am launching!” the populist politician said.

Maréchal explained that identity and freedom are the “two major markers of our fight”, warning that “massive immigration, the Islamization of our society continues to progress; wokism is spreading in our schools and universities, and deconstructors are attacking all the load-bearing walls of our civilization.”

Noting that another dissolution of the French National Assembly is “likely” coming next year and that there is the possibility of an early presidential election to replace Emmanuel Macron, Maréchal said that “it is necessary to strengthen and expand the national camp coalition that emerged during the June 2024 legislative elections.”

Because of her alliances made within the pre-existing Reconquête party, Maréchal’s party will hit the ground running with members already placed in both the French and EU parliaments.

In Strasbourg, the Identity-Liberties party will have four MEPs under its banner, including Maréchal as well as Guillaume Peltier, Nicolas Bay, and Laurence Trochu. They will continue to sit with the Giorgia Meloni-led European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the EU Parliament.

Meanwhile, the new populist party will have three lawmakers in the French National Assembly, including Thibaut Monnier, Anne Sicard, and Eddy Casterman.

Maréchal, who, at the age of 22 became the youngest-ever nationally elected politician in modern France in 2012, started her political career with the National Front (now National Rally) founded by her grandfather Jean-Marie Le Pen.

She stepped away from frontline politics in 2017, however, she later re-emerged, splitting with her familial party to back right-wing polemiscist author turned presidential candidate Éric Zemmour and his anti-mass migration Reconquête (Reconquest) party.

Yet, the partnership between Maréchal and Zemmour fell apart earlier this year, when the Le Pen granddaughter publicly urged Reconquête supporters to back her aunt’s National Rally party in the snap legislative elections called by President Macron following his embarrassing defeat to the Le Pen party in the European Parliament elections.

Zemmour claimed that Maréchal did so without consulting him and therefore branded the move as a “world record of betrayal” and expelled her from his party.

After forming her own party this week, Maréchal said that she considers her aunt Marine Le Pen as the “legitimate candidate of the national camp” for the next presidential election and therefore will support her, contrary to the 2022 race when she backed Zemmour.