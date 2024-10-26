A woman who worked at an asylum seeker accommodation centre in the United Kingdom who spent days on life support after being stabbed in the neck has now died, with one of the migrant residents now charged with murder.

27-year-old Rhiannon Skye Whyte was attacked with a screwdriver on the platform of Bescott Stadium Railway station on Sunday night. She had been waiting for a late train after finishing her shift at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, one of hundreds of UK hotels taken out of public use for the government to house asylum seekers, at 11pm and was trying to get back to her home in Walsall, in England’s West Midlands.

A report by The Sun newspaper states 18-year-old Deng Chol Majeck, a resident of that hotel, has been arrested and charged with murder. The alleged killer, who is reported to have struck with a screwdriver after an argument at the asylum accommodation over a packet of biscuits, is said by the publication to have “arrived in the UK in July after crossing the Channel in a small boat. He had no documents and applied for asylum”.

Victim Whyte was on life support for three days after the attack but ultimately succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Whyte’s family said of the slain woman in a statement: “The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.”

Police say they want to tell the public they believe the attack was an isolated incident and they are not seeking anyone else in connection to the killing. The BBC states Majeck is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19th.