Stabbing Spree in London Market Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

A man has been arrested after three people were attacked in a London market on Sunday, leaving two injured and one dead.

One man was killed, and another man and woman were hospitalised on Sunday morning after a stabbing spree at the East Street Market in the Walworth district of south London.

A man reportedly thought to be in his 60s was arrested at the scene, according to Sky News.

So far, the police have not released any information about the suspect or his motivation.

However, police are not treating the attack as terror-related and are operating under the assumption that mental health played a role in the spree.

An unnamed fabric seller from the market, who witnessed the incident, told The Telegraph: “I just saw a bloke running through the market stabbing people willy-nilly. It seemed completely at random. He went for a few people near me.

“His knife was big. I saw him stab two men. He and they seemed like complete strangers.

“Everyone was screaming and shouting and running. The man was running towards the end of the road. It was about 10.30 am so the market was just picking up.

“I went up to the two guys that got stabbed. One of them seemed like he wasn’t in too much danger, but the other one – I knew the minute I saw him that he was in a bad way. I rang the police straight away.”

Commander Peter Stevens of the Metropolitan Police said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family.

“My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.”