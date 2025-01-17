“We’re not a government that governs by social media”, insists spokesman for UK’s left-wing government as new announcements on tackling child rape grooming gangs comes after weeks of intense scrutiny and anger on social media.

Widespread anger and scrutiny of Britain’s now decades-long scandal of “Pakistani-heritage” organised child rape gangs in regional towns and cities organically emerged on social media over Christmas and the New Year, and was latterly boosted by X-owner Elon Musk. On Thursday this week, the UK’s left-wing government went further than it ever has before in announcing new action on the scourge, but quickly moved to deny today its announcements were in any way related to what had been so widely discussed online.

UK Culture minister Lisa Nandy told UK broadcasters on Friday that “We’re not a government that governs by social media. We govern for the real world”, asserting “I don’t agree for a moment that this government is being driven by what happens on social media””.

Sky News states the minister said action on child abuse was in the Labour manifesto for the election last year and they “waste no time in acting” once in government.

Dismissing the importance of the public having opinions on the rape of children, Nandy said any new legislation was laid down “quite significantly in advance of any noise that we saw on social media.”

While it is true the government brought forward a bill on children last week, the new announcements made by the Home Secretary (interior minister) Yvette Cooper on Thursday appear to go considerably further than anything Labour has talked about before, with new orders to collect better data on the ethnicity of gang rapists of children in future.

Indeed, even Labour’s use of language now is beyond what could even be imagined senior left-wing lawmakers could be capable of speaking just months ago, with full and frank admissions that gang exploitation and rape of children in the United Kingdom has a racial and cultural element now being openly made.

Sky News notes that Nandy, who today insists Labour announcing new grooming gang inquiries was always part of the plan, in the past dismissed calls for them.

Elon Musk’s interest in European — predominantly British and German — politics and social issues has triggered furious responses from the ruling left-wing parties in those countries, who insist what goes on there is absolutely none of his business. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has accused Musk of “lies and misinformation, slinging of mud” while the German Chancellor has called Elon Musk talking about his country “completely unacceptable”.