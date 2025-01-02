A days-long resurgence of interest in so-called “grooming gangs” — a polite newspeak for racist child rape gangs — in the UK has seen horror and outrage reignited and X-platform owner Elon Musk weigh in, amplifying the already surging discussion.

UK social media has been dominated over New Year’s by attention to the decades-long scandal, but really only made public in the past ten years, of gangs of predominantly but not entirely Pakistani men sexually abusing young English children. In the parlance of the UK media, these gangs are called ‘grooming gangs‘ as a polite shorthand, because the girls are ‘groomed’ with bribes including sweets, alcohol, and drugs before they are drawn into patterns of coercion and sexual abuse, and because it circumvents printing the graphic detail of cases in headlines.

Over half a century such gangs have worked in dozens of UK towns, have abused thousands of victims, and have involved acts of the most extreme depravity. It is descriptions of these abuses of children, as found in Judge’s sentencing remarks — and therefore a matter of legal fact, not allegation or whipped-up moral panic — that have driven much of the outrage in recent days.

One such viral post showing a Judge sentencing Mohammed Karrar of the Oxford grooming gang describes a “very young” girl, who had been raped while younger than the age of 13, and how she had been anally gang raped, and punished for trying to resist by being raped with a baseball bat. This just illustrates two lines from one judgement for one grooming gang, there are hundreds if not thousands of such instances that many will be encountering now for the first time.

In other instances journalists who have dedicated years to trying to expose the truths are suddenly finding new prominence as their work gets fresh attention. Independent filmmaker-turned GB News Journalist Charlie Peters has stated beyond the abusers themselves, an important target for new scrutiny as 2025 dawns are the police officers and local government functionaries who are said to have covered up the abuse for years, allegedly in a bid to keep a lid on ‘community relations’.

Yesterday, Peters reported the UK government is refusing repeated requests for a central inquiry into historic child sex abuse.

The sudden focus on a decade’s worth of rape gang stories echoes in some respects the surge of interest in the United States in recent weeks over H-1B visas, a years-old story long treated as an unimportant case of obsession for right-wing hobbyists by the legacy media and mainstream politics. The parallels between both these stories organically re-emerging within days of each other may be suggestive of a new reality where, with a more free social media space available, otherwise long-surprised stories are breaking cover as a years-long backlog in freedom of speech issues are cleared.

While a handful of UK politicians have apparently taken the outbreak as a green light to talk about it themselves — Robert Jenrick in particular is bidding to stem the flow of former Conservative voters to Nigel Farage’s Reform — the intensity of discussion has also gained the attention of Elon Musk.

While Musk’s interjections on the X/Twitter social media platform are typically acerbic, in some cases his points have been fleshed out further. In messages spread across dozens of posts, Musk highlighted the case of “political prisoner” Tommy Robinson, said the UK government was opposed to a national inquiry into child rape because it would expose “complicit” people in power, and said police officers who let down children should go to prison.

“A new election should be called in Britain”, Musk said, broadening his horizon to wider UK political issues and particularly the plunging polling for the ruling Labour Party, who have only been in power less than a year yet whose approval ratings are already at historic lows.