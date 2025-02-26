Multiple People Shot Outside Trial for Slain Albanian Boxer in Germany

Multiple people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside of a court in the north-west German city of Bielefeld amid the murder trial of a former Albanian boxer.

At least three people are reported to have been injured, including one critically, on Wednesday morning outside of a courthouse in Bielefeld.

According to a report from Bild, the shooting incident occurred outside the trial of Hüseyin Akkurt, who is on trial over allegedly killing Albanian boxer Besar Nimani in a shooting in Bielefeld last year. A second suspect in the shooting of the boxer remains at large.

One of those injured in Wednesday’s shooting outside the courthouse is believed to be defendant Hüseyin Akkurt’s brother, who was repeatedly shot in the leg.

The defendant’s father was also reportedly shot in the area of his heart and thus is believed to be in life-threatening condition.

At the time of this reporting, one person suspected in the shooting has been detained by police, while a second is believed to still be on the run.

The killing of retired boxing star Besar Nimani is claimed to have been connected to a dispute within Germany’s criminal underworld, with the Albanian mafia being a prominent force in the country.

Last year, two men are said to have approached Nimani after he parked his car and shot at him sixteen times in an apparent assassination-style hit, resulting in his death at the age of 38.

The boxer had previously been shot at in 2013 but survived that attack on his life.