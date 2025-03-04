One of the UK’s top spy agencies has reportedly cut ties with the Stonewall LGBTQ+ charity in the wake of the Donald Trump administration cutting funding to the far-left organisation.

The second Trump presidency is not only dismantling racist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies domestically in the United States but is also deconstructing influence operations abroad as well.

According to a report from London’s Daily Telegraph, Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has withdrawn from the corporate diversity scheme of radical LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

GCHQ, which handles signals intelligence for the UK government and which is one of the main nodes of intelligence collection for the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance including the United States, has also removed its status as a “Stonewall Diversity Champion” from its website.

The move comes despite the British spy agency previously propping up the far-left activist group, with former GCHQ chief Robert Hannigan even speaking at Stonewall’s annual conference in 2016 to apologise for past discrimination from the agency.

However, Stonewall has been steadily losing influence within the British government in recent years over its far-left stances on transgenderism and around politically correct gender language, like telling schools to stop using the words “boys and girls” in favour of neutral phrases like “learners”.

The backlash against transgenderism has seen most British government departments cut ties with Stonewall, as well as major UK institutions such as the BBC, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), broadcasting regulator Ofcom, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Last month, it was reported that the decision by the Trump administration in the United States to suspend foreign aid could result in Stonewall having to fire at least half of its staff members.

According to The Times of London, the LGBTQ+ charity had received over half a million pounds sterling in funding from the U.S. government.

Prior to the DOGE-inspired cuts to foreign aid of the Trump administration, the British charity was being funded through the Global Equality Fund, a U.S. State Department scheme to promote “LGBTI rights around the world”. Stonewall has claimed that the cuts from Washington represent an “agenda that will spread hate and fear”.

The leftist charity still has some patrons in the UK government, however, with the Foreign Office admitting that it committed £650,000 between 2024 and 2025 to Stonewall for international pro-LGBTQ+ projects in places like Africa, the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe.