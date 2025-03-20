Frenchie Claims U.S. Top Dog Status for Third Year in a Row

French Bulldogs, you deserve a treat. For the third year in a row the breed, which originally hails from the famous Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, has been declared America’s most popular dog.

The American Kennel Club (AKC), the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs, revealed its ranking for the most popular dog breeds of 2024 on Tuesday. The top 200 dogs were determined using the club’s registration statistics.

In the number two spot is the Labrador Retriever followed by the Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Poodle, Dachshund, Beagle, Rottweiler, Bulldog and German Shorthaired Pointer to round out the top 10 breeds for 2024, Scripps News reports.

“The Frenchie has solidified itself as America’s sweetheart, and it’s no surprise why,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo in a statement. “They are fabulous companions for a variety of people.” A full rundown of the best of breeds was revealed by the outlet:

[…] AKC said there’s one breed that has made a significant jump this year: The cane corso. Over the past decade, registrations for the cane corso have increased 414% and it has gone from 47th most popular in 2014 to 14th in 2024. Other breeds that have made noticeable jumps in popularity over the last year include the Staffordshire bull terrier (#72 in 2023 to #63 in 2024), Chinese crested (#79 in 2023 to #68 in 2024), American Staffordshire terrier (#95 in 2023 to #77 in 2024), American Eskimo dog (#129 in 2023 to #116 in 2024), Bracco Italiano (#152 in 2023 to #132 in 2024) and German pinscher (#151 in 2023 to #133 in 2024).

French Bulldogs – called “total love bugs” by many adoring owners – have surged in popularity over the years because their “playful nature” and “compact size” make them compatible with a with a variety of lifestyles, according to the AKC.

These little dogs originated in France, and French Bulldog history is complex.

They were recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1898, and now have over 100 years of AKC history behind them.

There’s no census of everyday mixed-breed dogs in the U.S., but the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates the country has about 90 million dogs — purebreds, designer mixes and others.