Morning-After Pills to Be Given Out Free of Charge at British Pharmacies

The leftist government in Britain has announced that the ‘morning-after’ birth control pill will be offered free of charge to women at pharmacies throughout the country.

The Sun newspaper reported that later this year, British taxpayers will be expected to fund subsidies for National Health Service (NHS) pharmacies to provide morning-after pills to women without charge throughout the country.

The morning-after pill can be taken up to five days after conception to terminate a pregnancy.

The move, expected to come amid a broader investment in pharmacies, has been pitched as a means of equalising the treatment offered to women and reducing the strain on the socialised healthcare system.

The government has claimed that some women are disadvantaged by where they live in the country, with some areas charging up to £30 for the birth control pill.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said: “Equal access to safe and effective contraception is crucial to women’s healthcare and a cornerstone of a fair society.

“Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live.

“By making this available at community pharmacies, we will ensure all women can access this essential healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.”

The move for taxpayers to fund the distribution of morning-after pills will bring the British government in line with a long-standing practice of doing so in Scotland, where the pills have been offered free of charge in pharmacies since 2008.

However, some have expressed concern that it will exacerbate the plummeting UK birth rates.

British political commentator and priest, Father Calvin Robinson, remarked on X: “Birth rates plummeting. Demographics changing rapidly. What does the government do about it? Promotes promiscuity and childless, sinful fornication. Godless state.”