Vice President JD Vance was correct in warning of attacks on democracy and liberty in Europe, supporters claimed, as populist National Rally leader Marine Le Pen was banned from running in the French presidential election.

Just weeks after JD Vance left globalists stunned in Europe after excoriating them for undermining freedom of speech and the democratic will of their citizens, many have claimed that he was proven right on Monday as a Paris court banned the leading populist candidate to replace President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election.

The court found National Rally leader and three-time former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement for allegedly using public funds for her party in the European Parliament on political activities in France.

In addition to sentencing Le Pen to four years in prison, which will likely be served in some form of house arrest, and a 100,000 euro fine, the court controversially agreed with prosecutors to ban her from running in any election for five years.

The ruling even banned her from seeking political office during the appeal process, meaning Le Pen may be blocked from the 2027 presidential election, which she currently stands as the undisputed frontrunner.

The use of the courts to prevent a leading populist candidate has been held up by Make America Great Again supporters in the United States as vindication of Vice President Vance’s remarks in a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany last month.

In his address, Vance warned that the greatest threat to European liberty was not Vladimir Putin’s Russia or Communist China, but rather from “within” in the form of globalist Eurocrats undermining the “fundamental values” of the Western world such as freedom of speech and the right for the public to select their own leaders.

“Everything from our Ukraine policy to digital censorship is billed as a defense of democracy, but when we see European courts canceling elections and senior officials threatening to cancel others, we ought to ask whether we’re holding ourselves to an appropriately high standard. And I say ‘ourselves’ because I fundamentally believe that we are on the same team. We must do more than talk about democratic values. We must live them,” Vance remarked.

“Now, within living memory of many of you in this room, the Cold War positioned defenders of democracy against much more tyrannical forces on this continent. And consider the side in that fight that censored dissidents, that closed churches, that canceled elections. Were they the good guys? Certainly not, and thank God they lost the Cold War,” he added.

Following the ruling to ban Le Pen from running in the upcoming presidential election, which came just weeks after a court in Romania blocked populist frontrunner Călin Georgescu from running in the presidential election in the EU nation, Vance’s remarks were pointed to as being prophetic.

Donald Trump Jr. said: “France is sending Le Pen to jail and barring her from running?! Are they just trying to prove JD Vance was right about everything?”

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec said Vice President Vance had “predicted” the encroachment against democratic values in Europe, adding that his address in Munich “was the most important political speech of the 21st century”.

The Bruges Group, a leading Eurosceptic think tank in Britain, remarked: “Events in France today confirm that JD Vance was right in everything he said at the Munich Security Conference. The democratic backsliding and open lawfare in the EU threatens freedom in Europe.”