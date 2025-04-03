An “unacceptable” bid by the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led Hungary to withdraw from the globalist institution, its government said on Thursday morning.

The Hungarian government is commencing the process to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) today, it said, saying the body had become politicised and is no longer fit for purpose. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Budapest for a four day visit, his first visit to a European country and only his second foreign trip since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in November last year over alleged war crimes.

Until today, Hungary had been a signatory of the ICC and was, theoretically, obliged to execute the warrant. Nevertheless, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban immediately said after the warrant was announced that he would not observe it, and indeed would defy it by inviting Netanyahu to visit the country.

Speaking on Thursday morning to announce the move, Hungarian government minister Gergely Gulyás said “The government will initiate the termination procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal frameworks”, reports Magyar Nemzet.

Of the reasoning for the decision, Gulyás said the court had started as an “honourable initiative” but it had latterly “deviated from the original purpose” and become politicised. The bid to arrest Netanyahu is “the saddest example of this” and “unacceptable”, he said.

The Hungarian government — no doubt moving to forestall accusations that it was acting in an un-European manner by leaving the globalist court, also pointed out that the United States is not a member of the court, and that Germany and Poland have both said they would ignore the Netanyahu warrant to welcome the Prime Minister to their countries, too.

France has also previously signalled it wouldn’t execute the warrant, pointing to the legal point previously made by the United Kingdom — before it got a new left-wing government and backtracked — that Israeli government ministers don’t come under the jurisdiction of the court, anyway.