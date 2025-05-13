A man has been arrested in relation to suspected arson attacks on two residential buildings and a vehicle linked to the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

Counterterror police officers joined the investigation into a string of fires at properties connected to the UK Prime Minister, one of which is understood to be his family home, in recent days. Subsequently a 21-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on “suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life” in relation to three incidents, police said in a statement.

The Fire Brigade and police officers responded to a fire at a property in Kentish Town, London, in the early hours of Monday morning. It was stated the address is the family home owned by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, but which they have vacated during his time in power and residence at the government’s official Downing Street house.

The Associated Press says Sir Keir has rented out the house during his time as Prime Minister.

The blaze was “small” and damage limited with no injuries. The investigation has now broadened, however, as it is stated the fire was the third in four days, all involving property owned by the Prime Minister.

The Metropolitan Police say they are investigating them as linked. The first, they say, was a vehicle fire on the same NW5 post-code Kentish Town street on Thursday May 8th. It is reported by The Times that the vehicle burned is “linked” to the Prime Minister.

The second was a fire at the entrance to a separate property, in London’s N7 postcode (Holloway and Islington area) on Sunday 11th of May. This property is also owned by the Prime Minister, it is stated. This in turn was followed the next morning by the fire at the PM’s family home that first gained public attention.

Police say all three fires are being investigated as suspicious and counter-terror police are leading the investigation as “a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure”.