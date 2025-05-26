Driver Rams Car Into Pedestrians at Liverpool Football Parade

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly driving his car into a crowd of pedestrians in the city centre of Liverpool on Monday afternoon.

During the parade to celebrate Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory, which saw thousands of fans flood into the city centre of the English city, several pedestrians were ploughed down by a man driving a car. It is so far unclear how many were injured during the incident or if any have died.

Merseyside Police said that they have arrested a “53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area” in connection with the incident. The police have not yet released any information on whether it was the result of an accident or was premeditated.

A spokesperson for the force said per Sky News: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

Responding to the incident, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

This story is developing, more to follow…