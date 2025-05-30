Greta Thunberg Heading for Gaza with Shipload of Anti-Israel Activists

Swedish climate doomer turned anti-Israel campaigner Greta Thunberg will lead a shipload of protesters to Gaza on Sunday to stand with pro-Palestinian activists.

The trip is organised by the Freedom Flotilla, a coalition of groups opposed to Israel’s presence in the disputed territory, AFP reports.

Rima Hassan, a European Parliament member also taking part in the trip, said the operation had “several aims: to condemn the humanitarian blockade and ongoing genocide, the impunity granted to the state of Israel and raise international awareness.”

Thunberg has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide in the years since the October 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists while appearing at protests against the Jewish state.

The list of her public displays of anti-Israel grievance is long and often made as she is draped in a keffiyeh (a symbol of solidarity with Palestine).

As Breitbart News reported, the career activist was arrested in September last year at the University of Copenhagen while part of a pro-Hamas demonstration after previously joining a mass anti-Israel protest in May.

Thunberg sparked further outrage after a video surfaced in which she is heard laughing and chorusing “F**k Germany, F**k Israel!” at a pro-Palestine rally.

She was appearing as a speaker in the south-western German city of Mannheim at an event organized by the group Zaytouna in the Rhine-Neckar region, DPA reports.

Thunberg has elsewhere made public her scathing anti-Israel rhetoric, undoubtedly to the delight of Tehran, Doha, and Hamas leaders in hiding.

At a pro-Palestinian in Stockholm in November 2023, she called to “Crush Zionism.”

In 2019, Time magazine named Greta Thunberg its youngest-ever Person of the Year.