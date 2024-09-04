Greta Thunberg Arrested at Copenhagen Palestine Protest

Youth climate radical Greta Thunberg continues to branch out into other areas of leftist politics, and has been arrested at the University of Copenhagen on a Palestine demonstration.

Around 20 people blockaded the University of Copenhagen on Wednesday morning, leading to six arrests as police cleared the institution. Among those seen being arrested was green extremist Greta Thunberg, who was photographed wearing the distinctive keffiyeh scarf and being led in handcuffs to a police van.

Copenhagen Police said they “arrested six protesters” who had “briefly blocked the entrance to one of the University of Copenhagen’s buildings”, reportedly outside the Rector’s office. Those six have been charged with causing a domestic disturbance, and three are reported by Danish newspaper Berlingske to have also been charged with trespassing.

In addition to the blockade at the university building’s entrance, it is stated a smaller group — likely the three charged with trespass — also briefly barricaded themselves inside one of the rooms.

The university vice chancellor has said any students that took place in the disturbance will be disciplined.

The action was led by ‘Students Against the Occupation’, who are attempting to pressure the University into “the only right thing”, entering an academic boycott against Israel, suspending its cooperation with Israeli universities and academics.

Wednesday’s attempted occupation of the Copenhagen building is not the first appearance of Thunberg at a pro-Palestine event, nor is it her first arrest. Earlier this year Thunberg made a surprise appearance at a rally in Leipzig, Germany, an event which hit the headlines after a journalist engaged by local television to cover the event was beaten.