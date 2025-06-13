President Donald Trump has urged Iran’s remaining leadership to come to the negotiating table and make a deal because Israel has “the most lethal” American military equipment and more is on the way.

Israel launched what it classified as “pre-emptive, precise, confined [and] defensive” strikes on the Iranian leadership, military equipment, and nuclear facilities overnight into Friday morning. The strikes were followed by a chorus of calls from world leaders for Israel and Iran to find a diplomatic solution, with U.S. President Donald Trump framing the choice for Tehran as being between accepting a peace deal and utter oblivion.

Writing on Truth Social on Friday morning, President Trump related that “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it'”, but said they “just couldn’t get it done”. This is a serious matter, the President said, because “the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, [by far], and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come”.

Iranian hardliners had been brave in negotiations but they are “all [dead] now, and it will only get worse”, he said.

President Trump told Iran there was still time to avert even worse destruction and death by coming to the negotiating table and signing a deal. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left… [Just do it, before it is too late]”, he wrote.

As earlier reported, senior Iranian military leaders including Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and nuclear scientists had been eliminated by Israeli strikes.

Air missile launches from Israel’s fleet of F-16 fighters were apparently supported by ground-launched drone strikes smuggled into Iran by Mossad, in a mode allegedly similar to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airbases, circumventing air defence by launching drones immediately next to their targets.