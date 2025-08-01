The number of foreign national sex offenders in prisons is rising three times faster than UK-national offenders, with the number of migrant criminals inside for some crimes having doubled in a decade.

Demands for greater transparency about migrant crime has seen the UK government release new data on foreigners in the prison system, lifting the lid not only on the huge cost to the taxpayer of incarcerating criminals with no reason to be in the country, but how trends are accelerating.

There are now a record number of foreign sex offenders and violent criminals in jails in England and Wales, the data shows, with the number of migrant sex criminals up ten per cent in 12 months, rising at a rate three times faster than British offenders. In all, the number of foreign sex criminals in those jails has soared by 26.6 per cent in the past decade since 2015 and the number of Syrian criminals in prison is up 46 per cent in just one year, data analysis by The Times asserts.

The figures are even more astounding for some other crimes. The number of violent migrant offenders in English and Welsh prisons is at its highest level now ever, with the foreign prisoners held for violence against the person up 51 per cent, public order offences up 95 per cent, and weapon possession a massive 140 per cent since 2015.

Foreign offenders are twice as likely to be in prison for drug offences than Britons. Indeed, there are some major differentials between native and migrant criminals revealed, with migrants in prison for robbery up almost eight per cent in the past year while the number of Britons for the same fell by over five per cent.

It is asserted that in some English prisons, 85 per cent of the inmates are foreigners.

In separate but no less astonishing data, analysis of Scottish prison figures by a Member of the Scottish Parliament this week purports to show that over a quarter of all Eritreans living in Scotland are in prison.

Scottish Tory Stephen Kerr MSP said, reports The Daily Telegraph, of Scottish prisons data that the incarceration rate for Albanians, Poles, and Vietnamese is “absurd”. According to his reckoning of prison numbers and the latest census, over a quarter of all Eritreans living in Scotland are in prison, as are a fifth of all Somalians and a sixth of Albanians and Vietnamese.

Responding to the England and Wales data, the research director of the Centre for Migration Control Robert Bates blamed the government for spiking migrant criminal figures and called for action. He is reported to have said: “This increase is the direct result of the post-Brexit immigration system introduced by the last government… Criminal record certificate checks must be mandatory for all visa applicants and the nationality red list, which operated until 2020, must be reintroduced to flag applications that are a potential risk.”

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary and de-facto leader of the Conservative Party, said: “The Government must deport every single one of these foreign offenders. They need to be kicked out of the country immediately. Starmer must suspend visas and aid until countries take back their nationals.”

Brexit leader Nigel Farage also spoke out, remarking of the fresh data: “The time has come for a national conversation about the link between immigration and crime”. His Reform UK party is presently on a crime campaign, announcing policy to tackle lawlessness and warning the country faces “nothing short of societal collapse. People are scared to go out to the shops, scared to let their kids out. That is a society that is degraded, and it’s happening very, very rapidly”.

Among the salves for Britain’s crime crisis proposed by Farage was ending the de facto legalisation of drug taking and shoplifting, with a ‘broken windows’ approach inspired by Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s “miracle” turnaround of New York in 1990s. As for prison itself, he said he would use the Army to build emergency prisons on military-owned land, and free up space by deporting migrant criminals and using foreign prisons with a cheaper incarceration cost — like El Salvador — as a deterrent.

Mr Farage said last week: “huge numbers of law-abiding, taxpaying Britons have also lost respect for the police but in a different way. The idea, the concept that we’re living in a system of two-tier policing and two-tier justice under two-tier Keir has really taken hold… we are borrowing from the Giuliani playbook, unashamedly, I think what Rudy Giuliani did to New York in the 1990s was nothing short of a blooming miracle.

“And as someone who spent over 20 years working for American companies, I was a regular transatlantic commuter, and I saw what one inspired, brave leader with a New York Police Department that wanted to work with him… I saw what could happen, what the potential was. I believe London needs a Giuliani, not a Sadiq Khan.”