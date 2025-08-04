Report: Denmark Zoo Pleads for Donations of Family Pets to Feed Captive Predators

Do you have a hamster, rabbit, guinea pig, or even a horse that is no longer of use? If so, a zoo in Denmark would like to hear from you. It is pleading for the donation of small unwanted family pets that can be killed and served up to help feed captive predators.

AP reports the Aalborg zoo maintains it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of animal inmates “for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity” and offers assurances the pets will be “gently euthanized” by trained staff.

The online call for pet donations is accompanied by a picture of a wildcat baring its teeth with its mouth wide open and a link to the zoo’s website.

, ?Høns, kaniner og marsvin udgør en vigtig del af kosten hos… Posted by Aalborg Zoo on Thursday, July 31, 2025

The report goes on to state the zoo in northern Denmark explained in the Facebook post, “if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us.”

The zoo points to guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens as possible donations. After being euthanized, the animals will be used as fodder, the zoo said, adding:

That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.

The AP report further notes the facility “also is interested in receiving horses.”

The zoo said it accepts donated rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but no more than four at a time.