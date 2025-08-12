Left-Wing Australian PM Scolds Netanyahu — ‘In Denial’ over Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “in denial” over the on-the-ground consequences of the violence roiling Gaza and should correct his thinking. So said his left-wing Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese knowingly on Tuesday from some 7,589 miles away in Canberra.

Labor Party leader Albanese turned on Netanyahu after Australia declared it would recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September, meekly following similar moves by other left-wing governments including UK, France and Canada, as Breitbart News reported, which are rewarding hostage taking and terror.

In doing so Albanese is turning his back on Australia’s long-time U.S. ally with President Donald Trump a firm backer of Israel’s actions as it seeks to defend itself against Hamas terrorism.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC reports Albanese said he had spoken to PM Netanyahu last Thursday to caution him of Australia’s decision. He further added:

The stopping of aid that we’ve seen and then the loss of life that we’re seeing around those aid distribution points, where people queuing for food and water are losing their lives, is just completely unacceptable. And we have said that. I spoke with PM Netanyahu. He again reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well, which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people.

Albanese had earlier said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state was made after receiving commitments from the Palestinian Authority (PA) that Hamas would play no role in any future state.

Netanyahu said in a press conference over the weekend it was “shameful” for countries including Australia to recognise a Palestinian state.

“They know what they would do if, right next to Melbourne or right next to Sydney, you had this horrific attack. I think you would do at least what we’re doing.”

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to Hamas terrorists leading an attack on 7 October, in which about 1,200 people were murdered and 251 others were taken hostage for rape, torture, and killing.