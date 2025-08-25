Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders has called for a complete shut down of allowing asylum seekers into the Netherlands in the wake of the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Amsterdam allegedly at the hands of an asylum seeker.

Last week, the Netherlands was horrified by the brutal death of 17-year-old Lisa, who was stabbed to death while returning to her Amsterdam apartment following a night out with friends.

On Friday, it was revealed that the 22-year-old suspect in the alleged murder was in the country as an asylum seeker. He is also suspected in two other incidents, including a violent sexual attack on another woman on August 14th and an attempted sexual assault on August 10th, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Following the disclosure of the suspect being an asylum seeker on Friday, Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders called for an immediate and “complete asylum ban” in the Netherlands.

The call was reiterated in the PVV’s manifesto for the upcoming general election in October released on Saturday. In a forward to the programme, Wilders said that “the Netherlands is full, overcrowded, absolutely overflowing.”

“The PVV is standing up for democratic resistance. Against asylum centers, against mass immigration and Islamization, against nuisance and crime—and against the decades-long left-liberal policies that have caused the deplorable state of our country,” Wilders wrote.

“We are completely done with it. Done with disruptive asylum seekers, done with criminal non-Western immigrants, done with foreigners profiting from our welfare state—and done with the constant obstruction from politicians too cowardly to stand up for the Dutch. The PVV is putting the Dutch first.”

The election manifesto called for an immediate suspension of the country’s asylum system and for it to remain in place for at least the next four years.

Additionally, the Wilders party called for an end to family reunification chain migration, the return of all Syrians as well as all Ukrainian men to their countries, for Amsterdam to withdraw from the United Nations Refugee convention, for the border to be closed to asylum seekers, and the deportation of all foreign criminals.

The migration pledges fall broadly in line with the plan put forward by Wilders earlier this year, which was rejected by his more liberal coalition partners. This resulted in the collapse of the government and the scheduling of fresh elections in October.

The anger over the killing of 17-year-old Lisa in Amsterdam has not merely been confined to the populist-right, with the local city government and members of the nightlife industry organising on Tuesday “reclaim the night” demonstrations against violence against women.

However, Wilders noted that the conversation following such tragedies is often dominated with discussions of male violence, rather than on the problems associated with migration. He noted that male Afghani, Iraqi, Somali, and Syrian migrants are up to 20 times more likely to commit sexual offences in the Netherlands than native-born men, according to research from Dr Jan van de Beek.

“We don’t have a men’s problem but an immigration problem,” Wilders wrote on Monday. “Masses of men have been let into our country from countries with a culture – the Islamic one – that has zero respect for women, oppresses them, mistreats them and sees them as consumer goods. Without them ever being forced to integrate. The multicultural look-away artists and apologists for open borders have created hell for women here themselves.”