The UK Home Office is advertising for teachers to meet with illegal migrants and tutor them on an array of crafts to aid their “mental wellbeing” including – but not restricted to – hairdressing, “balloon craft,” flower arranging and cake decorating.

The BBC reports the job adverts said applicants must “promote, design, as necessary, and deliver workshops in relevant creative skills including floristry, cake decorating, balloon-craft, arts and craft activities to meet the needs of the residents and contractual requirements”.

Another, for a painting and decorating tutor, was intended to ” proactively promote, design and deliver painting and decorating workshops to resdent (sic).”

Both positions were advertised as paying £31,585 ($42,568) per year, all from UK taxpayers.

The classes are meant to heal and soothe the delicate sensibilities of illegal migrants as they await the outcome of their asylum claims.

As Breitbart News reported, up to one million illegal migrants are already receiving direct financial support from the universal credit welfare scheme in Britain at a cost to the taxpayer of £7.6 billion ($10.2 billion) in 2023 alone.

This welfare money paid out to migrants does not include the support payments and accommodation provided to those awaiting their asylum claims, which totalled £5.4 billion ($7.2 billion) during the same year.

The opposition Conservatives said the jobs and skills now sought to occupy migrants in detention were indefensible, the BBC report notes.

“Hiring gym managers and balloon craft tutors for people who must be removed is indefensible and must be stopped immediately,” said Chris Philp.

“If you come here illegally, you should not be rewarded with courses and comforts, you should be deported swiftly.”

But asylum seekers’ rights charity Detention Action said the government had a “duty” to provide roles like this.

A spokesperson for Mitie, the company charged with finding the tutors, said the roles were for activities supporting the “physical and mental wellbeing of detained individuals” and were “part of our contractual obligations.”

Home Office minister Seema Malhotra has since instructed Mitie to remove the ads after the Sun first reported plans to hire the tutors for the Heathrow immigration removal centre.