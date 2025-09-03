Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with President of Poland

President Donald Trump meets with the president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, at the White House on Wednesday, September 3.
Nawrocki is a pro-Trump outsider who won in a surprise victory against globalist candidate Rafał Trzaskowski in June.
The Oval Office meeting comes after Trump held a press conference Tuesday detailing changes at the Department of Defense following leftists spreading conspiracy theories about his death over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.