Watch Live: Nigel Farage Testifies Before Congress on Europe’s Assault on Free Speech

Member of Parliament Nigel Farage is among the witnesses testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Europe’s assault on free speech on Wednesday, September 3.

The hearing will “highlight how European online censorship laws-specifically the United Kingdom’s (UK) Online Safety Act (OSA) and the European Union’s (EU) Digital Services Act (DSA)-threaten Americans’ right to speak freely online in the United States,” according to the House Judiciary Committee.

In August, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) led a delegation of lawmakers to the U.K. and E.U. to discuss free speech and online censorship with European officials. “Nothing we heard in Europe eased our concerns about the Digital Services Act, Digital Markets Act, or Online Safety Act,” he said upon his return.