Brigitte Macron to Offer Court ‘Photographic Evidence’ Proving She Is a Woman

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will present photographic evidence to a U.S. court to prove she is a woman as part of her defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.

Mrs Macron and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, filed suit in July over “substantial reputational damage” against Owens addressing what they called repeated “falsehoods” that Mrs Macron is in fact secretly a man, as Breitbart News reported.

Owens has propagated unsubstantiated claims the first lady was born male and used to go by the name Jean-Michel Trogneux — who in reality is Mrs Macron’s older brother.

The conservative commentator hit back at the Macron legal action after it was filed, calling it an attempt to silence her and hide the truth.

Speaking to the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, the Macrons’ lawyer in the case, Tom Clare, said Mrs Macron had found the claims “incredibly upsetting” and they were a “distraction” to the French president.

“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” he said.

When asked if the Macrons would be supplying pictures of Mrs Macron pregnant and raising her children, Clare said they existed and would be presented in court where there are rules and standards.

The case against Owens has been filed for the Macrons in the U.S. state of Delaware.

As well as seeking to dispel the transgenderism claims, the suit is also challenging the claim President Macron is the product of a CIA mind control programme and he was statutorily raped as a youth by his now-wife when they first met and Macron was a teenager.

President Macron first spoke out last year on the claims his wife was born male.

As Breitbart News reported in March 2024, the Macron family decried the allegations as “the same level as people who say the earth is flat or that we are governed by reptiles” and President Macron himself called the idea “false and fabricated” as well as “frustrating.”

An image of Mrs Macron’s birth announcement from April 13, 1953, a photograph of her as a child with her family, and another photo from the day of her first wedding in 1974 were submitted as part of the defamation suit in July.

Mrs Macron, 72, was born Brigitte Trogneux in the northern French city of Amiens. She has three children from a previous marriage.