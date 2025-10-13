The poet behind the controversial graffiti-style art installation at Canterbury Cathedral has described himself as a “genderless gremlin” and has publicly celebrated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The “Hear Us” art project at the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion sparked swift backlash, with parishioners describing the move to plaster graffiti-style questions for God as “sacrilegious”. The installation, which is set to open to the public this month, also drew international condemnation, including from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who described it as “ugly”.

One of the organisers of the installation, Canterbury-based poet Alex Vellis, revelled in the criticism, writing on the Threads social media site on Saturday: “I managed to piss off JD Vance with my art exhibition. I’d call that a success.”

Vellis has previously characterized himself as a “genderless gremlin”, an apparent reference to the Gremlins film franchise, which features mythical creatures depicted as being asexual.

He has also classified himself as being an “agender goblin-thing”, vegan and “queer” and says that he uses “they/them” pronouns.

The focus on gender was apparently manifested in the project at Canterbury Cathedral, which is said to have focused “on partnering with marginalised communities—such as Punjabi, black and brown diaspora, neurodivergent, and LGBTQIA+ groups.”

Vellis has expressed far-left positions on gender, previously declaring : “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. This means they only have to tell you they’re trans if they want to. They don’t owe it to you.”

He has also said that anyone who watches Harry Potter films or buys the books is “against trans people,” arguing that author JK Rowling “gets rich off of people’s hate” and is a “worm”.

The ‘ neurodivergent contemporary ‘ poet has also publicly celebrated the deaths of multiple conservatives.

Following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at a student debate event in Utah last month, Vellis wrote : “Aye, now that I am back, I just want to say that I am glad Charlie Kirk is dead.”

“He was the worst guy and got everything he deserved,” he added . Later, Vellis asked his followers if anyone had the footage of Kirk being shot because he wanted “to show my mum”.

Additionally, Vellis celebrated the death of American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, writing in July: “Hulk Hogan the republican is dead. Good.”

He has revelled in the death of British conservatives as well, including the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Writing on the anniversary of her death in 2023, Vellis said : “Happy ‘Margaret Thatcher is dead’ day, which I realise could really be any day since then but we’re celebrating with vegan shots.”

Vellis’ graffiti art installation at Canterbury Cathedral is scheduled to open to the public on October 17th and is set to run until January 18th.

It will come shortly ahead of the official confirmation of the Right Rev Dame Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior position in the global Anglican Communion.

Mullally is likely to continue the Church of England’s shift to the left, having backed the blessing of gay marriages and publicly opposed the deportation of migrants from Britain.