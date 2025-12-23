Professional protester Greta Thunberg was arrested Tuesday in Central London while part of a mass gathering backing the Palestine Action terrorist group.

The 22-year-old Swede was detained as she expressed support for the proscribed organization.

In a video shared by the Prisoners for Palestine protest group, Thunberg can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at the demonstration outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

A City of London Police spokesperson confirmed to LBC: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The arrests follow a similar response at another protest earlier this year, as Breitbart London reported.

The UK government in July proscribed Palestine Action under the UK’s Terrorism Act of 2000.

This followed several acts of vandalism, including against two planes at a Royal Air Force base, which caused an estimated £7 million ($10 million) in damage.

Thunberg also joined a pro-Palestinian protest in central London last night where she was seen shouting “we support the hunger strikers.”

She said in a video posted on her Instagram: “We are witnessing with pure and utter disgust how the UK government is handling this situation.”