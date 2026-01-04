UK, France in Joint Air Strikes on Underground IS Arms Dump in Syria

A joint, targeted attack by warplanes from the UK and France on Saturday hit an underground arms cache in Syria used by the Islamic State group (IS).

The BBC reports “careful” intelligence analysis led officials to believe the jihadist facility was storing weaponry and explosives, a statement by the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed, adding the arms dump was in mountains just north of Palmyra, an ancient site in central Syria.

“Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility… initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully,” the MoD said.

There was no sign of any harm to civilians in the strike late on Saturday and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon FGR4s were supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker in the attack.

The BBC report notes RAF aircraft have carried out patrols over Syria to “prevent any attempted resurgence” of Islamic State following its defeat at the battle of Baghuz in 2019, the ministry said.

“I want to thank all the members of our armed forces involved in this operation for their professionalism and their courage,” UK Defence Secretary John Healey said.

“They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our armed forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

The RAF has been using aerial drones and manned aircraft to strike Islamic State fighters and targets as part of the international coalition since 2014.