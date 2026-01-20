Bessent Says U.S.-Europe Relations Defy Greenland Dispute, Have ‘Never Been Closer’

America’s relations with Europe remain strong and trans-Atlantic trading partners are best advised to “take a deep breath” and let tensions driven by the Trump administration’s new tariff proposals over Greenland “play out,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday counseled.

“I think our relations have never been closer,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by AP.

As Breitbart News reported, the White House’s threatened Saturday to impose 10 percent tariffs against the eight E.U. nations that have committed to sending troops to Greenland in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump has further threatened to raise the levies up to 25 percent if the Greenland situation is not solved by June.

He maintains the U.S. needs the territory for national security reasons against possible threats from China and Russia.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted on social media that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and “I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” where they will be attending the WEF annual meeting this week.

AP reports Trump also shared a text message from Emmanuel Macron in which the French president suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering.