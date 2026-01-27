‘Bonjour!’: Starmer Mocks President Macron’s WEF Sunglasses

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer poked some fun at French President Emmanuel Macrons’ appearance at globalist talking shop behind a pair of aviator sunglasses.

France’s Emmanuel Macron spoke at the World Economics Forum last week while wearing a distinctive pair of mirrored sunglasses, sparking comment and speculation worldwide. U.S. President Donald Trump was one to remark, and said: “I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?”.

Sir Keir Starmer went further, poking fun at President Macron on Monday night by donning a similar pair and declaring “bonjour”. The gag came at a live taping of Westminster podcast Matt Forde’s Political Party, which professes to be a blend of political interview and comedy.

In a social media post, Starmer referred to Top Gun, the 1986 which popularised the model of shades, stating “talk to me, Goose”.

President Macron had been photographed with a severely bloodshot eye in the days running up to the WEF conference, prompting the switch to shades. Former German Chancellor pulled off a similar adaption in 2023, donning a piratical eyepatch to cover up what he said was an injury from falling while running.