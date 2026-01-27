‘Bonjour!’: Starmer Mocks President Macron’s WEF Sunglasses

Starmer Macron
Keir Starmer
Oliver JJ Lane

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer poked some fun at French President Emmanuel Macrons’ appearance at globalist talking shop behind a pair of aviator sunglasses.

France’s Emmanuel Macron spoke at the World Economics Forum last week while wearing a distinctive pair of mirrored sunglasses, sparking comment and speculation worldwide. U.S. President Donald Trump was one to remark, and said: “I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?”.

Sir Keir Starmer went further, poking fun at President Macron on Monday night by donning a similar pair and declaring “bonjour”. The gag came at a live taping of Westminster podcast Matt Forde’s Political Party, which professes to be a blend of political interview and comedy.

In a social media post, Starmer referred to Top Gun, the 1986 which popularised the model of shades, stating “talk to me, Goose”.

President Macron had been photographed with a severely bloodshot eye in the days running up to the WEF conference, prompting the switch to shades. Former German Chancellor pulled off a similar adaption in 2023, donning a piratical eyepatch to cover up what he said was an injury from falling while running.

