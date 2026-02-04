British police say they are “assessing the information” after new allegations were made that Jeffrey Epstein sent a woman to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed they have received a report that a woman in her 20s was sent by Jeffrey Epstein to Royal Lodge, Windsor, in 2010 to have sex with the then-Prince Andrew. This new claim emerged for the first time this week in the wake of the release in the United States of over three million Epstein emails, and alleges the woman “spent the night” with Andrew at the Windsor address, and was then given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea the following day.

This is thought to be the first time it has been claimed an Epstein-linked sexual encounter took place at a Royal property.

The allegation was brought by U.S. legal firm Edwards Henderson which represents Epstein survivors. Yet the report to police was not made by either the unnamed accuser nor Edwards Henderson, but was made to Thames Valley Police by the leader of an anti-monarchy activist group.

Emails apparently involving Andrew emerging in the latest releases include an image of the then-Prince on all fours over a censored woman, and messages discussing women.

While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has withdrawn from public life and been stripped of his Royal titles over accusations about his relationship with Epstein and sexual activity with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, alleged crimes have not been proven in court and he has “previously strongly denied any wrongdoing”, as noted by the BBC’s reportage.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement:

We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer or their client.

The assessing of information — which is to say considering whether a report has enough merit to justify progressing to a full investigation — makes the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accusation distinct, at this time, from those against former Labour party grandee, government minister, and ambassador Peter Mandelson. While police also said earlier this week they were reviewing evidence regarding the politician having allegedly taken money from Epstein and given the American financier secret British government information, this was quickly upgraded to the announcement of a full investigation on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday afternoon that: “I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former Government Minister, for misconduct in public office offences.”

Downing Street said they would support the investigation.

As the new allegations about Mountbatten-Windsor and claims about sexual activity were made this week, the former prince vacated the Royal Lodge in Windsor where the incident is now said to have taken place in 2010. While the former Prince Andrew was already due to move out the substantial London-adjacent home and to the Norfolk countryside as part of his withdrawal from public life, it is reported by The Daily Telegraph that his sudden departure on Monday came months earlier than expected.