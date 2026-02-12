Antisemitism in Australia is “frightening and worrying,” Israel’s President Isaac Herzog despaired Thursday as he wrapped up a four-day visit Down Under that generated angry protests everywhere he went.

AFP reports Herzog’s tightly policed visit was meant to console the country’s Jewish community following the mass murder on Bondi Beach during a terrorist attack that targeted Jews and killed 15 people last December.

However, it sparked demonstrations in major cities, including in Sydney, where police used pepper spray on protesters during scuffles in the central business district on Monday night.

Herzog told Channel Seven’s Sunrise ahead of his Melbourne stop a “wave” of anti-Jewish hatred in Australia had culminated in the targeted mass murders at Bondi.

“It is frightening and worrying,” he said, addressing the rising tide of antisemitism sweeping the country.

“But there’s also a silent majority of Australians who seek peace, who respect the Jewish community and, of course, want a dialogue with Israel.”

The Israeli head of state said he had brought a “message of goodwill to the people of Australia.”

“I hope there will be a change. I hope things will relax,” he pleaded.

AFP further reports Herzog attended a Jewish community event after a meeting with Victoria’s state governor at Melbourne’s Government House.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans squared off with police outside the event.

Herzog told the audience at the community event: “We came here to be with you, to look you in the eye, to embrace and remember.”

He also said demonstrators outside should instead “go protest in front of the Iranian embassy.”