AFP — French far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon has sparked new accusations of antisemitism after mocking the pronunciation of the name “Epstein” during a political rally in southeastern France.

Speaking at a gathering in Lyon on Thursday evening, Melenchon invoked the name of Jeffrey Epstein, after recent disclosures detailed the convicted sex offender’s extensive ties to the world’s rich, famous and powerful.

“I wanted to say ‘Epstein’, sorry, it sounds more Russian, ‘Epsteen’,” said the France Unbowed (LFFranceI) leader.

“So now you’ll say Epsteen instead of Epstein, Franckensteen instead of Frankenstein,” he told a laughing audience.

The comments, which came ahead of municipal elections next month, sparked outrage from across the political spectrum.

Melenchon, 74, rejected accusations of antisemitism, calling his comments “ironic”.

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron shared a video of a recent speech he made condemning the “antisemitic hydra” that he said had crept into “every crack” of French society.

“This was 15 days ago”, he said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described Melenchon’s remarks as “abject”, while Equality Minister Aurore Berge wrote on X that “antisemitism in France can be spelled out in three letters: L-F-I.”

Socialist lawmaker Laurence Rossignol condemned the comments as “the most terrifying antisemitism”.

“How many decades has it been since a politician made a room laugh by rattling off Jewish names, emphasising their pronunciation, with a sneer of hatred?” Rossignol said.

The leader of the far right National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, denounced Thursday’s rally as a “brutal, chilling meeting with openly antisemitic overtones”.

Yonathan Arfi, head of the French Jewish group Crif, said: “With all due respect to Jean-Luc Melenchon, a Year 8 pupil knows that in English, ‘Epstein’ is pronounced ‘Epstine’.”

“To see this pronunciation as manipulation is a conspiracy theory with real antisemitic overtones,” he said on X, adding journalists were using the American pronunciation of the late financier’s last name.

Melenchon sought to push back.

“The reaction of those who see this as antisemitism is appalling,” he said on X, noting that it was a way of “deliberately inciting violence against LFI”.

The LFI and Melenchon have faced accusations of failing to properly condemn attacks on October 7, 2023 by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

Melenchon and his party have been under fire over the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque in Lyon.

The 23-year-old died following clashes between radical left and far-right supporters on the sidelines of a February 12 demonstration against a politician from Melenchon’s party.