Iran Warns U.S. Will ‘Bitterly Regret’ Sinking Warship, Calls for Trump’s Blood

You’ll be sorry. That was the warning from Iran to the U.S. on Thursday as it responded to the torpedoing of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, with a Muslim leader adding a call for “Trump’s blood.”

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. Navy sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has since decried as “an atrocity at sea.”

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine delivered the fatal blow in international waters off Sri Lanka as part of Operation Epic Fury.

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” Abbas Araghchi wrote on social media.

“Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.”

AP reports Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, in one of the few clerical statements so far from Iran, added the country was “on the verge of a great test” and called on state television for “the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump’s blood.”

“Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,’” he said in a rare call for violence from an ayatollah, one of the highest ranks within the clergy of Shiite Islam.

Sri Lankan authorities said 32 crew members of the sunken Iranian warship were rescued, while its navy recovered 87 bodies.

The Iranian vessel was on its way back from participating in a February exercise hosted by the Indian Navy.

The U.S. Navy also participated in the same exercise with a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which is employed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare as well as surveillance and reconnaissance.