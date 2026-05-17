The United Nations has released footage appearing to show one of its vehicles coming under attack by a drone as it was attempting to deliver aid to the Black Sea city of Kherson.

The Ukraine Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released footage of the attack, which it claimed occurred on Thursday, as its vehicle was making a delivery of food and solar lamps to the Ostriv area of Kherson.

Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth, a representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the vehicle was “clearly marked” as property of the U.N. when it came under attack by two drones.

In addition to being marked, the agency also claimed to have informed Kyiv and Moscow about their mission to deliver aid to the region.

“This is the second incident this week. On Tuesday, in the Dnipro Region, a clearly marked United Nations truck was hit during an aid delivery, and a driver is currently recovering from the injuries sustained,” Castel-Hollingsworth said.

“I am alarmed by the repeated instances of violence against humanitarian workers that raise questions about the adherence to International Humanitarian Law. Three humanitarians have been killed, and 10 injured in 56 incidents from January to April 2026.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’s Head of Office in Ukraine, Andrea De Domenico, said that, fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident and that the aid workers were able to deliver the supplies.

“We were going to deliver humanitarian assistance in an area called Ostriv, an area that has not been served for many months,” De Domenico said. “As usual, we carefully plan our missions, we are very concerned about security, given the constant conflict, and we notified the military on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.”

De Domenico said the vehicle was attacked “immediately” by a drone after crossing the bridge and entering Ostriv. He said that while they were delivering aid in the area, a second car was hit by a drone.

The United Nations official said he did not know who carried out the attack; however, he noted that Ukrainian authorities were present.

The video outlet Storyful also reported that a pro-Russian Telegram channel had published footage appearing to show a drone from the Russian Armed Forces strike a U.N. vehicle.

The incident comes amid escalating attacks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian authorities said on Sunday that at least four people died, including three near Moscow, in what they described as one of the largest overnight series of drone strikes launched by Kyiv since the start of the conflict. According to state media, Russia managed to shoot down 81 drones around the capital region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities claimed that 287 drones were fired by Russia into their territory overnight. They claimed to have shot down or disrupted 279.