Non-Germans are massively over-represented among suspects in murder and manslaughter crimes in the German state of Bavaria, police data uncovered by the AfD has found.

Murder and manslaughter are on the rise in Bavaria, the conservative south-eastern German state, and new police statistics suggest the state’s comparatively small but growing migrant population is a contributing factor.

According to the data acquired by the immigration-sceptic Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party, there were 405 cases of murder and manslaughter in the state in 2025, up ten per cent from the 366 recorded in 2024.

Of the 466 suspects identified for those crimes in 2025, only 246 held German citizenship, despite German citizens being the overwhelming majority of residents in the state.

A total of 220 suspects were said to hold foreign citizenship, representing over 47 per cent of suspects, up from 42 per cent the year before. The figures suggest — given 18 per cent of people in Bavaria are non-German citizens — foreigners are considerably more likely to be suspected of murders and manslaughter than German passport holders.

Die Welt reports that the largest single group of suspected killers in 2025 cases were Romanians, followed by Syrians, Turks, and Afghans.

The AfD party responded to the data to recall again their election promise of deporting foreign criminals, and demanded police improve data recording in futrue, as they note now dual citizenship is legal in Germany, at least some of those ‘German’ citizens in the statistics may also be dual-citizenship-holding foreigners.

Party leader Alice Weidel remarked: “This is completely unacceptable. We finally need a deportation offensive. A migration turnaround is only possible with the AfD!”

These figures are just the latest in a series acquired by the AfD, whose Parliamentarians use their rights to demand information from the federal and state governments that the regular public wouldn’t otherwise have access to. In August, a similar data request by an AfD lawmaker revealed that 104 extremists “considered a threat to public safety” living in Germany are dual citizens, with Turkish-German dual nationals the single largest group, followed by Moroccan-Germans.

In November, it was revealed that 130 migrants who were supposed to have been deported had gone on to be accused of homicide in 2024, underlining the enormously grave consequences of ineffective border control.