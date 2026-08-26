Germany’s legalisation of dual citizenship in 2024 is “becoming a serious security risk”, a German lawmaker told Breitbart as he revealed Federal statistics showing 104 known extremists considered a “threat to public safety” hold two passports.

Some 104 individuals who are extremists “considered a threat to public safety” living in Germany are dual citizens, new figures acquired by the migration-critical Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the official national opposition in the Bundestag, have revealed. Of this group of this most dangerous known religious extremists, who were they simply foreign citizens could be deported as a threat to the public, the largest single group are Turkish-German dual nationals, with 26 known dangerous extremists.

Following Turks are Moroccan-Germans with 16 dual-passport holders, 11 with Libyan heritage, eight Russians, and seven Tunisians.

While these numbers may seem comparatively small, this group of the most dangerous extremists claiming both German and foreign citizenship is just the tip of a much larger pyramid which includes 28,000 known Islamists living in Germany of various citizenship statuses, over 9,000 of whom are considered “potentially violent”, reports Die Welt.

Until recently, holding dual citizenship was illegal in Germany. Although not always perfectly enforced, those who wanted to migrate to the country and apply to stay had to give up their former nationality.

Naturally, ending this arrangement was a priority for Germany’s last Left-Green coalition government, which passed legislation which ended the requirement in 2024. A variety of reasons was given by then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his left-wing colleagues for this fundamental change, including that they wanted to remove barriers to non-Germans getting German citizenship, to “promote social participation”, and to assert to those who had been hitherto living in Germany that “you belong here”.

AfD Member of the Bundestag (Member of Parliament) Sebastian Münzenmaier said in remarks supplied to Breitbart London that this change to German law was becoming “a serious security risk” and that known violent Islamists — such as those “considered a threat to public safety” — should have their German passports stripped so they can be returned to their homelands.

Münzenmaier told Breitbart: “The automatic practice of not deporting foreign-born threats because they also hold German citizenship must end… what is now urgently needed is a fundamental reform of nationality law. An end to dual citizenship, and naturalisation only after ten years at the earliest and upon demonstration of exemplary integration”.

The AfD lawmaker noted that Germany’s legacy conservative party the Christian Democrats had campaigned on terrorist sympathisers with dual nationalities having their citizenships revoked at the time of the last election, but they had gone quiet on the matter since the vote. “It is time they finally followed words with deeds”, he said.