Some 130 foreigners who were supposed to be removed from the country but weren’t went on to be accused of a homicide in 2024, according to government statistics acquired by Germany’s sovereigntist Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party.

Foreigners subject to an unexecuted deportation order are several times more likely to be accused of a crime “against life” compared to the wider population of Germany, newly released government statistics reveal. The crimes included in the data are murder, manslaughter, and negligent homicide, and cover those accused and suspected by police.

Out of a total of 3,895 people accused of “crime against life” in the 2024 reporting year, 2,405 suspects were German citizens. A further 1,490 were foreign citizens, the vast majority of whom were in Germany legally.

A yet smaller subgroup is the 130 foreigners who are either illegally in Germany, or who have deportation orders against them that can’t yet be executed because the government is unable to send them home for legal reasons, a legal limbo called “tolerated status”.

Of that group of 130, 32 individuals were accused of murder, 94 of manslaughter, and four of negligent homicide.

Evidently, natural German people were suspected of the vast majority of murders in Germany in 2024. Yet when rendered into per capita terms, as a share of the 83 million people who reside in Germany, an alarming picture stands out.

While foreign nationals are three times more likely to be accused of a crime against life than a German citizen, illegal migrants and those temporarily pending deportation with tolerated status are over ten times more likely to be suspects, given that the 130 suspects are drawn from a pool of 226,000 people nationwide.

Senior AfD Parliamentarian Sebastian Münzenmaier acquired this data from the German government and told Die Welt that when migrants who should have been deported before kill in Germany, those politicians who support the status quo are “complicit” in the deaths. He called for a “deportation offensive” and said those with no permission to remain must “leave our country quickly”.

He said: “The lax asylum policy costs lives. It is precisely such cases, in which foreigners subject to deportation commit the most serious crimes, that massively undermine trust in the rule of law.”

Breitbart News has approached the AfD for comment.